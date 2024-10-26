Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.17 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.34. 127,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,507. The stock has a market cap of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

