Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL stock opened at $105.15 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

