HI 1-Day Volume Tops $380,881.89 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. HI has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $380,881.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,867.10 or 0.99961959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00056669 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00046825 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $341,571.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

