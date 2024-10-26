HI (HI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $382,867.36

HI (HI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, HI has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $382,867.36 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,990.52 or 1.00002330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012876 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00056695 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00046825 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $341,571.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.