Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $117.56. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

