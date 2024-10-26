Highland Capital Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

ABBV opened at $187.81 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

