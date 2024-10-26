Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $198.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day moving average is $190.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

