Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,180 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,457.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $114.28 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

