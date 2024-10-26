Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $411.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Hilltop Stock Down 1.1 %
HTH traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 362,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $35.66.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.
HTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
