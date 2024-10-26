Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Convergence Financial LLC

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.