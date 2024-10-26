Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.730-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.150-10.250 EPS.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,814. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

