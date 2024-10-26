Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $48,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Cummins were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cummins by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 110.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $202,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.9% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $329.17. 604,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.82. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $340.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

