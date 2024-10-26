Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,072,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

BA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. 8,152,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,691. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.02 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.