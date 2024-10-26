Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 430.0% in October

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hysan Development Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,000. Hysan Development has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.10%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

