iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on IAG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$107.25.
iA Financial Stock Performance
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
