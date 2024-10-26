iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Hold”

National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IAG. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares cut iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$107.25.

TSE IAG opened at C$112.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.25.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

