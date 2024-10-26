IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $76.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on IAC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC
IAC Price Performance
Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $58.29.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
IAC Company Profile
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IAC
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.