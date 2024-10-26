IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $76.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAC from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get IAC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

IAC Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 204,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.