ICON (ICX) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $129.58 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,040,509,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,028,367,400 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

