iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Short Interest Update

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 321.8% from the September 30th total of 34,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iCoreConnect Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ ICCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. iCoreConnect has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Get iCoreConnect alerts:

iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. iCoreConnect had a negative return on equity of 614.22% and a negative net margin of 260.79%. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.