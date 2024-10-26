IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Short Interest Update

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
DYFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,144. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $25.20.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.
About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.
