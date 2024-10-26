Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 569257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.