Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $251.00 at Lake Street Capital

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $190.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.07 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,870.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,344.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,779 shares of company stock worth $3,825,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,747,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,116,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.