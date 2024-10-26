On October 24, 2024, Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL) made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of Dr. Lou Barbato as Chief Medical Officer. The company, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to developing innovative medicines for individuals grappling with chronic diseases and unmet medical needs, welcomed Dr. Barbato to steer its medical endeavors effectively.

Get alerts:

Dr. Barbato brings with him extensive experience in drug development, having held senior clinical development and operational positions at reputable pharmaceutical entities such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Biogen, Novartis, and Solvay. His versatile background aligns with Incannex’s objectives of advancing its leading clinical-stage programs focusing on obstructive sleep apnea, generalized anxiety disorder, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Joel Latham, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Incannex expressed great enthusiasm about the new addition to the team, citing Dr. Barbato’s proven track record in guiding drug development through late-stage clinical trials and multiple product launches. Latham emphasized Dr. Barbato’s expertise in clinical development across CNS, neurodegenerative disorders, and synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics as instrumental in propelling the success of the company’s global development initiatives.

Dr. Barbato, with over 25 years of industry experience in clinical development, global medical affairs, and regulatory strategy, has been involved in the approval and launch of several therapeutics for psychiatric and neurological ailments. His role will crucially involve leading the global clinical strategy for Incannex’s key programs: IHL-42X, PSX-001, and IHL-675A, aimed at addressing chronic conditions with unmet patient needs in the areas of sleep apnea, anxiety, and inflammatory diseases.

Incannex’s innovative drug candidates include IHL-42X, an oral fixed dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide targeting obstructive sleep apnea; PSX-001, an oral synthetic psilocybin treatment for generalized anxiety disorder; and IHL-675A, an oral combination of cannabidiol and hydroxychloroquine sulfate designed for inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis.

Dr. Barbato expressed his excitement in joining Incannex at a crucial juncture, highlighting the promising clinical proof-of-concept demonstrated by the company’s three clinical-stage therapeutics. He emphasized the potential of Incannex’s science-driven development programs in tackling chronic conditions and advancing innovative therapies to benefit patients and healthcare providers.

The appointment of Dr. Barbato as Chief Medical Officer signifies a strategic move for Incannex Healthcare Inc. as it continues its commitment to pioneering medical advancements and addressing critical healthcare needs.

Contact Person:

Jennifer Drew-Bear

Edison Group for Incannex

Email: [email protected].

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Incannex Healthcare’s 8K filing here.

About Incannex Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Featured Stories