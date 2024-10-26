Insider Selling: The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider Sells £622,500 in Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Brook sold 150,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.39), for a total value of £622,500 ($808,231.63).

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 490 ($6.36). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 448.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,194.74 and a beta of 0.42.

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 6,842.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.65) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

