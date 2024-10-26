International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 25,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59.

About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

