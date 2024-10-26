Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.67 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and approximately $87.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.75 or 0.00011560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00038172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,797,382 coins and its circulating supply is 473,149,224 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

