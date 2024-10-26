Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.14.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.