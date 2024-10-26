Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

