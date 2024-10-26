Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 886.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 352,986 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $888,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 400.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 266.2% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $24.51 during midday trading on Friday. 40,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,990. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

