Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 30th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the second quarter worth $775,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGJ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. 101,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,653. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

