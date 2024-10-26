Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $306,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

QQQ opened at $495.32 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

