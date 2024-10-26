Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

