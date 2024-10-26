Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PSCU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.74. 631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.33. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $20.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

