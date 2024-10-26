Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 562.74 ($7.31) and traded as high as GBX 600 ($7.79). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 589.50 ($7.65), with a volume of 360,618 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.01) to GBX 660 ($8.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on INVP

Investec Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 578.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 563.14.

In other news, insider Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.53), for a total value of £1,122,630.60 ($1,457,583.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,375 shares of company stock valued at $264,268,180. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.