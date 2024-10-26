IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $214.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after buying an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after purchasing an additional 86,870 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,927,000 after purchasing an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

