Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 6.2% – Should You Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.22. 7,288,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 12,767,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IREN shares. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,811,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,035,000 after acquiring an additional 958,494 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 351,774 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,319,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,618,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

