iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by BayBridge Capital Group LLC

BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

