iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Motco bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.24 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.