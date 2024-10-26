iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

