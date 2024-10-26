iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s 9th Largest Position

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.40. 6,612,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.