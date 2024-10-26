iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.1% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,156,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,612,189 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

