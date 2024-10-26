iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.85. The company has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.