iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

