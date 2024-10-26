iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by DORVAL Corp

DORVAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of DORVAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DORVAL Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

