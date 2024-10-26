iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $35,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $317.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $321.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

