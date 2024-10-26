iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

