iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $91.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

