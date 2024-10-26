J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 98.8% in October

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the September 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Stock Up 1.9 %

About J Sainsbury

JSAIY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.64. 18,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,901. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

