JMP Securities Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $115.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSHD. UBS Group upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 175.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $109.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613 over the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

