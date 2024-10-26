Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $113.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

