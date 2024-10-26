Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $204,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,005 shares of company stock worth $22,198,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.02. The firm has a market cap of $288.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

