Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 4,212 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $392.57 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $395.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

